Snake Found Inside Tamil Nadu ATM. Watch Heroic Rescue Video

Snake inside Coimbatore ATM: After the customers raised an alarm, a snake catcher was called in to rescue the cobra.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: April 24, 2019 13:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Snake Found Inside Tamil Nadu ATM. Watch Heroic Rescue Video

Using a hook handle tool, the snake catcher caught hold of the cobra.


Coimbatore: 

An unusual "visitor" in an ATM in Tamil Nadu sent customers into panic. A four-feet snake entered an ATM machine of IDBI bank near Thaneerpandal road in Coimbatore. After the customers raised an alarm, a snake catcher was called in to rescue the cobra.

Using a hook handle tool, the snake catcher caught hold of the cobra which was hiding behind the electrical cabinets placed inside the ATM.

Watch the heroic snake rescue from Tamil Nadu ATM here:

Yesterday, a small snake held up Phase 3 voting for a brief while in Kerala. The snake, found inside a VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machine, triggered panic among election officials and voters in the polling booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in Kannur. The snake was removed soon after and polling was conducted peacefully. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tamil nadu ATMsnakecoimbatore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirSri Lanka PMRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHow to Vote IndiaTriumph Speed TwinJio GigaFiberRedmi Y3 OnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................