Student Stabbed To Death By Classmate During Cricket Match In Tamil Nadu

The boy who was stabbed by his classmate died in the hospital while being treated (Representational)

A Class 10 boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate at a residential school in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu after a quarrel broke out between them while playing cricket, police said today.

The juvenile stabbed his classmate, S Kapil Ragavendra who belonged to Hosur, with a pair of scissors on Monday. The boy died on the way to hospital, they said.

The accused juvenile was detained on Tuesday, the police said. He was spotted roaming outside the school campus by a police patrol team and questioned. During questioning, he revealed that he had murdered his classmate, they said.

The juvenile was produced before the judicial magistrate in Dindigul today and remanded to a borstal school in Salem district, they added.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.



