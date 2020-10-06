Christian Group Suspends Counsellor Over Lewd Messages To Schoolgirls

The counsellor who was suspended heads the English department of the organisation. (Representational)

The counsellor of a Tamil Nadu-based Christian organisation has been suspended for allegedly sending lewd and inappropriate messages to a few girls he had come in contact with during a counselling session at a school. Three other employees of the same organisation accused of similar action and abetment, have also come under scanner.

Samuel Jaisunder of Scripture Union, who was suspended, heads the English Department of the organisation.

The issue came to light after a few people -- including Joel Giftson and renowned vocalist Chinmayi Sripaada shared messages and screenshots reportedly from the targeted school girls.

The singer has been sharing allegations by the survivors as part of the "MeToo" campaign.

Speaking to NDTV, J Joshua Kirubaraj, the Chief of the Scripture Union, said: "We had initiated action against Samuel two months ago and took him off work soon after one of the girls gave us an oral complaint and shared evidence. We had also updated her parents on the action being taken. We could not meet due to COVID restrictions but did the probe via video conference."

Scripture Union says it has also constituted a committee with many external members to investigate the issue.

"If they are found guilty, we will take strict action. We may even sack them," J Joshua Kirubaraj said.

The principal of the private school did not respond to calls.

Regarding the activities of the Scripture Union, its chief said they conduct counselling sessions for school children on invitation by Christian Schools.

"We also organise Vacation Bible Classes. Due to COVID we didn't have in person Bible classes this year, but had it via Zoom for a limited number of children," he added.