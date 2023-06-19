Amid Heavy Rain, Holiday Declared For Schools In Chennai

Chennai Rain: The weather brought the temperature down to normal.

After a record-breaking sweltering heat, there was some respite as heavy rains lashed coastal areas in and around Chennai on Sunday night. The weather brought the temperature down to normal.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, leading to the government declaring a holiday for schools.

Due to a heavy rain spell, more than six Chennai-bound international flights were diverted to Bengaluru. Rains led to delays in the departure of a dozen international flights.

Chennai's Meenambakkam received heavy rains of 13.7 cm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Monday.

Overnight rains had brought considerable inflow and waterlogging and a rise in the level of waterbodies is expected. The MET has said that moderate rains are expected till 10 am today.

Light to moderate rain may continue till June 21 in Chennai and several districts.