AIADMK Hunger Strike LIVE: Over 20 Lakh Shops To Remain Closed In Tamil Nadu Today Over Cauvery Water Issue AIADMK Hunger Strike: Around twenty one lakh shops across the state are protesting against the centre for what they call defiance of the Supreme Court's order, by not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu would hold a day long hunger strike across to slam the Centre on its betrayal as they call it by not constituting the



Yesterday two DMK workers allegedly made self immolation bids in Coimbatore amid a state-wide stir for setting up CBM to implement the Supreme Court's verdict. Political parties in Tamil Nadu allege that the BJP is defying the court to score brownie points in poll bound Karnataka, which opposes Cauvery Management Board (CMB). It would take away its rights over the dams across river Cauvery. The 765-km-long Cauvery river, also called the Ganga of the south, is the lifeline for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The river originates in Kodagu district in southern Karnataka and flows into Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

09:33 (IST) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cauvery issue. Amid protests across Tamil Nadu yesterday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit left for Delhi by an evening flight, airport officials said. 08:55 (IST) Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam start their hunger strike over protesting against the Central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).





08:50 (IST) Over 21 lakh shops to remain shut today in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has told the Supreme Court that the centre should be hauled up for not setting up a Cauvery Management Board as the court had ordered. 08:44 (IST) The 765-km-long Cauvery river, also called the Ganga of the south, is the lifeline for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The river originates in Kodagu district in southern Karnataka and flows into Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

