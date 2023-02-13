Case Against 7 BJP Workers For Protesting Over Screening Of BBC Series On PM

The police reached the spot and detained BJP members.

Seven BJP workers were booked after they protested against the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi by the Communist Party in a private hall in Madurai's Meenakshi Nagar area yesterday evening, police said.

A few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members reached the spot on receiving information. The BJP members, who arrived on the scene, attempted to prevent the documentary from being screened also started protests.

The police reached the spot and detained BJP members.

On Sunday night, more BJP members protested at the gate of Avaniyapuram police station to condemn the police action against the BJP.

Avaniyapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Selva Kumar confirmed to ANI, "The BBC documentary was screened at the Jamaat-owned indoor mahal on Sunday. The BJP protested against it. We have filed a case against seven BJP workers and are investigating the matter."

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating from Indian territory in the wake of airing the documentary titled, 'India: The Modi Question' relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said that the plea was misconceived and the court cannot impose censorship.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta sought a ban on BBC operations in India alleging that it was taking an "anti-India" position.

The PIL also sought direction from the NIA to initiate a probe against the anti-India and anti-Indian-government reporting/documentary films/short films including its employee journalist in India and to submit an inquiry report before the top court.

The PIL said a recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister is a result of a deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its Prime Minister. UK's BBC two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary on Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the top court had issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on pleas seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

