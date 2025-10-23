BJP Trying To Impose Their Preferred Officer As Top Cop In Tamil Nadu: DMK

The ruling DMK government has accused the BJP-led Union Government of attempting to impose its preferred officer as the next Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu. The DMK claims this interference is the main reason for the delay in appointing a new DGP for the state.

Leader of opposition and AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for the delay, but the DMK hit back, blaming the Union Government and accusing Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of having surrendered state rights during his tenure.

Law Minister S Regupathy, in a statement, said the Union Government is trying to impose its preferred officers as DGP in Tamil Nadu. He added that the state government strongly opposed when the DGP selection panel proposed certain names, violating rules during the UPSC meeting.

Regupathy said the UPSC later sent a list containing names of its choice, and the State Chief Secretary objected to it and wrote a letter to the UPSC, for which a reply is still awaited.

He further emphasised that law and order is a state subject, and Chief Minister MK Stalin will ensure state rights are protected in the DGP appointment, as he has done in other issues.

Currently, G Venkataraman is serving as the acting DGP, following the retirement of Shankar Jiwal on August 31.

