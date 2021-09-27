Farmer Bodies Stage Protests Across Tamil Nadu During Bharat Bandh

Farmers raised slogans demanding the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws (File)

In solidarity with the nationwide strike demanding repeal of the Centre's farm laws, farmer bodies and Left parties on Monday staged protests in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

In a protest, State Secretaries of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPIM), R Mutharasan and K Balakrishnan respectively, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and functionaries of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation participated.

They raised slogans demanding the central government repeal the three contentious farm laws and not privatise public sector enterprises.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the state, including Kanyakumari, in which office-bearers of ruling DMK and Congress party participated. The Marxist party backed Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) was among the trade unions that actively took part in the protests.

The DMK's agricultural wing had days ago appealed to people, farmers and other sections of society to throw their weight behind the Bharath Bandh.

In Tiruchirappalli, President of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, P Ayyakannu and volunteers who attempted to block a train near a bridge over River Cauvery were removed from that location and later detained in a marriage hall.

Similarly, farmers who attempted to stage a rail blockade at Tiruchirapplli Fort railway station were dispersed by police personnel.

Shops and establishments were also shut in several regions of Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta zone, like Tiruvarur and Tiruthuraipoondi.

