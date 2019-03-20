Baby's Body Splits In 2 During Delivery In Tamil Nadu

The baby's torso was stuck inside the mother's body. (Representational)

The body of a baby split in two during delivery at a primary health centre in a village in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepurm district, officials said today.

Public health officials said the baby had died inside the mother's womb. During the delivery, the child's body split into two. The baby's torso was stuck inside the mother's body.

The woman was then shifted to another hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. While the woman's relatives alleged medical negligence, the officials denied the charges.

