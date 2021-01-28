Jayalalithaa's Home Turned Into Memorial Day After Sasikala Leaves Jail

The Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, "Veda Nilayam" was symbolically converted into a memorial today by the state government amid uncertainty if it would stand legal scrutiny.

In a simple ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial a day after the Madras High Court directed the government to not let any people inside, to open only the main gates of the property and not the doors to the house citing pending inventory work. The keys for the property ought to be handed over to the court after the function.

Though the Tamil Nadu Government had acquired Jayalalithaa's house promulgating an ordinance last year, two legal heirs -- her niece Deepa and nephew Deepak -- had moved the High Court challenging the proceedings.

Stating clearly that the "government should have refrained from opening the memorial" the court has made it clear the rights of the legal heirs "can't be marginalised" and that "the function on 28.01.2021 (Thursday) will not, in any way, confer any right to the government nor deprive the petitioners of their right in the subject of the writ petitions".

Pushing its case for the inauguration, the state government argued that legal heirs are eligible only for compensation as at no point did they have possession of the property.

Today's event comes a day after the Chief Minister unveiled a Rs 79-crore phoenix-shaped memorial along the Marina beach where Jayalalithaa was buried. The inauguration coincided with release of Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala from a Bengaluru jail where she was serving a 4-year term. She was convicted in a Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets case, in which the former AIADMK chief was the prime accused.

With Tamil Nadu elections due in May, the ruling AIADMK hopes these two memorials - at Marina and Poes Garden - would be seen as major achievements of its cadre.