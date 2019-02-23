AIADMK Lawmaker S Rajendran Dies In Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader S Rajendran, who represented Villupuram parliamentary constituency, was on his way with his driver to Tindivanam when his car hit a divider.

Tamil Nadu | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2019 08:43 IST
Chennai: 

An AIADMK lawmaker died in a car accident in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram early this morning, the police said.

The 62-year-old Member of Parliament, S Rajendran, who represented Villupuram parliamentary constituency, was on his way to Tindivanam in the district with his driver when his car hit a divider, a senior police official told NDTV.

Mr Rajendran injured his head and chest and was rushed to a hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle is safe, the police said.

Further investigation is on, the police added.

A first time lawmaker, Mr Rajendran was also a member of standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers and member of consultative committee in the ministry of civil aviation.

