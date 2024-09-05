Actor Vijay's Much-Awaited Thriller Releases Today Ahead Of His Political Debut

With strong advance bookings, GOAT is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office.

Actor Vijay's highly anticipated film, GOAT (Greatest Film of All Times), is finally hitting theaters worldwide today. This marks a significant milestone for the actor, as it is his penultimate film before he takes a political plunge in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

GOAT is a spy thriller where Vijay takes on dual roles, promising an action-packed and intriguing experience for fans. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sneha and Meenakshi Chaudhary play the lead female roles.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Director Venkat Prabhu discussed the making of the film and the joys of working with Vijay. He revealed that he used de-aging technology to differentiate between Vijay's two characters, a first for Indian cinema. Mr Prabhu also praised Vijay's professionalism and dedication to his craft.

Vijay, known for his quiet demeanor on sets, has been preparing for his political career. While he has avoided making any political statements, Mr Prabhu hinted that Vijay's approach to politics might be similar to his on-screen persona.

GOAT features a strong ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Mohan and Prashanth with both Sneha and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing female leads. The film also marks the reunion of Vijay and Sneha after 20 years.

The release of GOAT comes amid the recent HEMA Committee report in Kerala that has sparked important conversations about the need for a safer working environment for women in the industry. The director also emphasized the need for the Tamil film industry to address sexual harassment allegations, ensuring punishment for perpetrators to create a safer environment for women.

On allegations of sexual harassment against Lyricist Vairamuthu and Actor Radha Ravi by Singer Chinmayi, Venkat Prabhu said "the industry has taken care of" which Chinmayi has denied.

With good advance bookings at home and overseas the film has triggered good expectations at the box office.