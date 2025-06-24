Actor Srikanth Sent To Jail Till July 7 In In Cocaine Case, Chennai Police Claim Evidence Of Drug Use

A day after the arrest of popular Tamil and Telugu actor Srikanth, exclusive information accessed by NDTV from Chennai police sources reveals that investigators have secured documentary evidence indicating his involvement in the purchase and consumption of cocaine. A digital money trail has also been traced, reportedly confirming financial transactions linked to drug procurement.

"Evidence includes chat records, financial transfers, and phone data that establish a clear pattern of contact with drug suppliers," a senior officer told NDTV. Police are also examining Srikanth's links to known members of a cartel operating in and out of Tamil Nadu.

The actor was earlier questioned for several hours at the Nungambakkam police station before his arrest. His blood samples, which were sent for testing, reportedly confirmed drug usage, though the forensic report has not yet been made public.

It all began with the arrest of Pradeep and John, a Ghana national, for alleged possession of cocaine. Their interrogation led to Prasad, a former AIADMK member who was also arrested after a brawl at a Chennai pub, which police say led to the unearthing of a broader drug supply network now under investigation. Srikanth's name reportedly emerged during the interrogation of multiple suspects connected to that case.

Srikanth made his acting debut in 2002 with Roja Kootam and has since featured in nearly 70 films, including Shankar's Nanban, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Three Idiots.

There has been no official comment yet from Srikanth's lawyers. Last night a Chennai court remanded Srikanth to judicial custody till July 7.

Amid a spurt in drug cases, AIADMK and BJP have already been accusing the ruling DMK of failing to control the drug menace in the state. The DMK has denied the charges, stating that the arrest shows that law is taking its course, irrespective of influence or status.

Police, meanwhile, claim Tamil Nadu remains one of the states with the lowest drug usage in the country, and that strict action is being taken against offenders. In a recent exclusive interview to NDTV, DGP Shankar Jiwal stated that Tamil Nadu does not manufacture narcotics but is increasingly becoming a transit point for drug shipments to Sri Lanka and beyond.