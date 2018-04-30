73 Hospitalised In Tamil Nadu, Claim "Lizard" Found In Temple's 'Prasad' The devotees ate 'sambar' rice offered to them at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village in the district as part of a festival, the police said.

As many as 73 people including six children and 14 women fell ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district today, police said.



The devotees ate 'sambar' rice offered to them at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village in the district as part of a festival, the police said.



Soon after they ate, they complained of giddiness and vomiting and were taken to the government hospital at Virudachalam near Cuddalore.



Virudachalam Revenue Divisional Officer S Chandra, visited the hospital to meet those affected.



Some of the devotees have alleged that a "dead lizard was found in the rice" served to them. A case has been registered and an investigation is being carried out, police said.



On April 5, 30 people were hospitalised after they had eaten 'prasadam' at a temple in Coimbatore district. Two women among the 30 people hospitalised had died.





