73 Hospitalised In Tamil Nadu, Claim "Lizard" Found In Temple's 'Prasad'

The devotees ate 'sambar' rice offered to them at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village in the district as part of a festival, the police said.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 30, 2018 13:39 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
73 Hospitalised In Tamil Nadu, Claim 'Lizard' Found In Temple's 'Prasad'

73 people were hospitalised after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Cuddalore:  As many as 73 people including six children and 14 women fell ill after consuming 'prasadam' at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district today, police said.

The devotees ate 'sambar' rice offered to them at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village in the district as part of a festival, the police said.

Soon after they ate, they complained of giddiness and vomiting and were taken to the government hospital at Virudachalam near Cuddalore.

Virudachalam Revenue Divisional Officer S Chandra, visited the hospital to meet those affected.

Comments
Some of the devotees have alleged that a "dead lizard was found in the rice" served to them. A case has been registered and an investigation is being carried out, police said.

On April 5, 30 people were hospitalised after they had eaten 'prasadam' at a temple in Coimbatore district. Two women among the 30 people hospitalised had died.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Temple PrasadFood PoisoningLizard In Prasad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................