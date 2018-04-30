73 Hospitalised In Tamil Nadu, Claim 'Lizard' Found In Temple's 'Prasad'

The devotees ate 'sambar' rice offered to them at Amman temple in V Sathamangalam village in the district as part of a festival, the police said.
Soon after they ate, they complained of giddiness and vomiting and were taken to the government hospital at Virudachalam near Cuddalore.
Virudachalam Revenue Divisional Officer S Chandra, visited the hospital to meet those affected.
On April 5, 30 people were hospitalised after they had eaten 'prasadam' at a temple in Coimbatore district. Two women among the 30 people hospitalised had died.