At least seven people were killed in a fire at a crackers manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. Fifteen others have suffered burn injuries.

"The building has collapsed. Rescue work is underway to save anyone who may still be trapped," Abhash Kumar, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services told NDTV.

Investigation is underway. The unit is located at Vazhathottam, around ten kilometres from Kancheepuram. Offiials say that the unit had a valid licence.