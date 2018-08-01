7 Killed As Speeding SUV Runs Over Crowd In Tamil Nadu

7 people, including three women, waiting at a bus stop in Coimbatore were killed (Representational)

Seven people, including three women, waiting at a bus stop in the city were killed and three others seriously injured when a speeding car mowed them down today, police said.

The driver of the SUV lost control over it and ploughed into the crowd, they said.

He was said to be under the influence of alcohol was caught by the public and later handed over to the police.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

A few vehicles and an electric pole were also damaged in the incident.