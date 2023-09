Victims were waiting as the van they were travelling in broke down. (Representational)

At least 7 persons were killed in a freak accident in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district on Monday when a stationery van crushed them after being hit from the rear by a lorry, police said.

The victims were seated on the road side when the accident happened, they said.

They were waiting as the van they were travelling in broke down, police added.