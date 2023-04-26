5 Facts On 'DMK Files' That Have Raised A Political Storm In Tamil Nadu

On April 20, K Annamalai cited an audio clip on social media claiming that Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in conversation with someone, revealed that Chief Minister Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law V Sabareesan accumulated wealth Rs 30,000 crore in a year.

Two days later, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan released a statement refuting the claims and dismissing the audio clip as "malicious, fabricated" and released just to create division among DMK cadres and drive a wedge between him and the Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, K Annamalai himself released a second clip allegedly containing the voice of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. In the clip, which could not be verified, a man can be heard accusing the Chief Minister's family of corruption.

"The CM's son and son-in-law take away a bulk of the spoils," the speaker can be heard saying. The speaker can also be heard praising the BJP's "one man, one post" rule and ridiculing the DMK for "lack of system".