5 Big Quotes From Kamal Haasan To Students Today

Chennai: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan addressed students at a private engineering college in Chennai this morning . The 63-year-old superstar launched his political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in Madurai last month. This morning he took several questions from the students of SSN College. "Tomorrow is ours," he had tweeted this morning.