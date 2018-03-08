5 Big Quotes From Kamal Haasan To Students Today

Kamal Haasan launched his political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in February.
Chennai: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan addressed students at a private engineering college in Chennai this morning . The 63-year-old superstar launched his political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in Madurai last month. This morning he took several questions from the students of SSN College. "Tomorrow is ours," he had tweeted this morning.
Here are Kamal Haasan's top 5 quotes from his address to students:
I'm going to die in your service, not as an artist.
I am not an icon. I love myself and I criticise myself. I wish you be like that.
Only ordinary people can bring about change.
Be vigilant. Joining my party is secondary but please vote.
Yes, 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' looks for (creating opportunities for youth). There is no use of freedom without responsibility.