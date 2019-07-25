4 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

Most of these fishing boats lack systems to gauge geographical positions. (Representational)

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on charges of poaching, media reports said on Thursday. They were reportedly arrested on Wednesday for allegedly breaching International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Colombo's waters.

The fishermen were arrested in the sea off the Kovilam Lighthouse, Colombo Page reported. A fishing trawler was also seized in the matter.

The Lankan naval personnel were on a routine patrol on board a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command.

The fishermen are expected to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further action.

On July 11, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested six Indian fishermen from Namputhalai near Delft Island.

Fishermen of the two countries are often jailed for accidentally crossing across poorly defined boundaries in the international waters. Most of these fishing boats lack systems to gauge geographical positions.

