3,000 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Chased Away By Sri Lankan Navy

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on February 8 by the Sri Lankan navy. (File) Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: More than 3,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had put out to sea in 460 mechanised boats, were today chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were allegedly fishing near Katchatheevu islet, Fisheries Department officials here said.



The Lankan navy personnel also warned the fishermen from Rameswaram not to poach fish near Katchatheevu and snapped the nets of ten boats, Assistant Director of Fisheries A Manikandan said.



Later, the navy personnel asked the fishermen to take back the snapped nets and warned them not to venture near the islet, he added.



Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on February 8 by the Lankan navy, which also snapped the fishing nets of at least 50 vessels while they were allegedly fishing near Katchatheevu islet.



On February 6, more than 1,500 Tamil Nadu fishermen were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were allegedly fishing close to Katchatheevu islet.





