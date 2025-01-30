Six Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released From Sri Lankan Prison

Six fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram arrived here, after they were released from a prison in Sri Lanka, an official at the Chennai airport said on Thursday.

Their release was facilitated by the intervention of the Central and State governments, he said.

The six men boarded a flight from Colombo and arrived at the airport here on Wednesday night. They were received by the state officials who made arrangements to help them reach their home district by road.

The fishers who had set out for fishing on January 12 were arrested by the Lankan Coast Guard allegedly for crossing the maritime border and their vessel was impounded. They were later produced before a court and remanded.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the immediate intervention of the centre in securing the release of the arrested men.

