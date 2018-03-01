2 Murder-Accused Shot Dead In Encounter In Madurai Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi have multiple cases against them. Investigators say Karthik has five murder cases against him and 14 other cases including attempt to murder. Irulandi, they say, has four murder cases and 11 other cases.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police say the two-member gang attempted to open fire at the police who tried to arrest them Chennai: Two men, accused of murder, were shot dead by the Madurai Police in an encounter today.



Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi have multiple cases against them. Investigators say Karthik has five murder cases against him and 14 other cases including attempt to murder. Irulandi, they say, has four murder cases and 11 other cases.





Police say the two-member gang attempted to open fire at the police who tried to arrest them. Madurai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told NDTV "They threatened to kill the inspector and attempted to open fire."



Although Madurai city police led the operation, the encounter killing took place in Madurai district area. District Superintendent of Police N Manivannan said "One pistol has been recovered. Probe is on".



Human rights activists are up in arms. In 2012, five suspects in a bank robbery were shot dead by police in Chennai. Henry Tiphagne, Director, People's Watch, said "Our team is in the field investigating. NHRC guidelines need to be followed. There should be an independent postmortem."







Two men, accused of murder, were shot dead by the Madurai Police in an encounter today.Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi have multiple cases against them. Investigators say Karthik has five murder cases against him and 14 other cases including attempt to murder. Irulandi, they say, has four murder cases and 11 other cases.Police say the two-member gang attempted to open fire at the police who tried to arrest them. Madurai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told NDTV "They threatened to kill the inspector and attempted to open fire." Although Madurai city police led the operation, the encounter killing took place in Madurai district area. District Superintendent of Police N Manivannan said "One pistol has been recovered. Probe is on".Human rights activists are up in arms. In 2012, five suspects in a bank robbery were shot dead by police in Chennai. Henry Tiphagne, Director, People's Watch, said "Our team is in the field investigating. NHRC guidelines need to be followed. There should be an independent postmortem." For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.