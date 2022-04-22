12-Year-Old Boy Detained After 17-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth In Tamil Nadu

Police said the girl and the boy were in a "relationship" for a few years (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a teenage girl, who delivered a baby, in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, police said.

The Thanjavur All Women Police have arrested the boy under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, they received information from the police outpost at Government Rajah Mirasudar Hospital that a 17-year-old girl had given birth to a baby girl a few days ago.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the girl and the 12-year-old boy were in a "relationship" for the past few years and she soon got pregnant.

The police booked the boy under the POCSO Act and lodged him in the Government Home in Thanjavur.