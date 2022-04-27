2 Children Among 11 Electrocuted In Tamil Nadu Temple Chariot Procession

Two among those killed were children

At least eleven people were electrocuted during a chariot procession at a temple in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district early this morning, police said.

Police said the incident occurred when the temple palanquin they were standing on came into contact with a high-transmission line at Appar temple in Kalimedu.

"The temple palanquin faced some obstacle while taking a turn when it came into contact with the overhead line," officials said.

Two among those killed were children, officials said, adding that three people who had suffered severe burn injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College for treatment.