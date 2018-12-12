Surat Woman Watching Wedding Procession Killed In Celebratory Firing

Police is investigating how many rounds were fired by the procession. (FILE PHOTO)

A 47-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a celebratory gunshot fired during a wedding procession that she was watching in Surat in the early hours today, police said.

Savitriben Vadgujar, was declared brought dead at a government hospital where she was rushed after the incident that happened in Varachha area of Surat, a police official said.

"The incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am when the woman was standing at the balcony on the first floor of the building where she lived. She was watching the marriage procession passing by when some unidentified persons, who were part of the procession fired in celebration," a police official said.

"A randomly-fired bullet hit Vadgujar on her face. She was seriously injured in the incident and rushed to the government hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the official said.

According to him, how many rounds were fired by the procession was being investigated.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and section 25 (1)(A) of the Arms Act and investigation has been initiated, the official said.