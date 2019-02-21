Differently-Abled Gujarat Man, 60, Builds 'E-bikes' By Recycling E-waste

Vishnu Patel from Surat was born with impaired hearing.

A differently-abed man from Gujarat has stunned the automobile engineers with his inventions. Using e-waste like discarded vehicle parts, TV remotes, mobiles and laptops, the 60-year old man has built battery-operated bikes and three-wheeler vehicles.

Vishnu Patel from Surat was born with impaired hearing. After his retirement, he wanted to do something for the differently-abled community.

One of the e-bikes made by Vishnu Patel.

With no prior training in electrical engineering or funds, he claims that he has built seven battery operated vehicles - which include two-wheeler and three-wheeler. He calls them "e-bikes".

"People throw away waste but I am making bikes out of it. I want to make three-wheelers for the differently-abled community, using which, they can give their families a ride too," he said.

A battery-operated vehicle made by Vishnu Patel.

Since these vehicles are battery operated, there are no emissions and hence they are eco-friendly too, he said. He aspires to make customised vehicles for the differently-abled.

"If Rs 20 lakh loan is granted to me, I can make a vehicle which will bring laurels to India," Mr Patel said.



