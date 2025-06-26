"Happens Every Year": Waterlogged Surat Questions Civic Claims

After two days of relentless rainfall that brought Surat under nearly 17 inches of water, large parts of the city remain waterlogged -particularly in low-lying areas around the creek. While the Surat Municipal Corporation claims it was fully prepared, the sheer volume of rain in just 48 hours caused considerable inconvenience to residents.

In Rishi Nagar, people travelled through muddy water - some on tricycles, others struggling to get their bikes across. Many ended up paying more than usual to rickshaws.

"This is like an annual fair now," said Praveen, a resident. "It happens every year and there's never a solution."

"We end up spending more just to step outside. Cars don't work, rickshaw drivers charge double, schoolchildren are missing classes. It is all very inconvenient," said a resident, perched on a rickshaw.

Ashoke Rawal, a long-time resident, pointed to the larger issue - a lack of political will.

"This has been happening for a decade. SMC has a budget of Rs 8,500 crore. But there's no rain policy, no rules. If they just skipped building one infrastructure project, they could solve this. We've raised this with corporators, the mayor, the MLA, the MP - no one listens."

Corporation Blames Geography, High Tide

Responding to the criticism, Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal said the situation was exceptional.

"This was one of the rarest events - 10 inches of rain in 10 hours. Most affected areas were near the creek. All our teams - water supply, drainage, fire - were deployed, and most routes were cleared the same evening. But Surat's geography complicates things. Rainwater from surrounding areas flows into the city, and during high tide, the water is pushed back out of the creek," he added.

She added that people from areas where waterlogging persisted were moved to safer places and provided with daily essentials. Cleanliness drives and health surveillance campaigns were also launched across the city to prevent waterborne diseases.

Recurring Nightmare in South West Zone

Waterlogging was most persistent in the southwest zone, near the Mithi Creek -locals say the region has been dealing with floods for years.

Dharmesh Mistry, SMC's Deputy Commissioner, explained, "This is a low-lying area. The creek doesn't just carry Surat's water but also water from surrounding towns. When floodgates are opened, water sometimes flows back into residential areas, especially during high tide."

Mr Mistry admitted the situation is complex but assured that technical interventions are being considered.

"We are thinking of ways to divert stormwater before it reaches critical points. These are technically challenging, but we'll implement them once cleared."

He also defended the corporation's emergency response efforts: "Our teams are among the best equipped. We rescued every affected person and followed SOPs, moving people to designated safe areas like schools."

Displaced Speak of Neglect

But at a nearby Urdu school where flood-hit families were relocated, their accounts sharply contradicted the corporation's claims.

"The water came at night. We felt it on our feet and had to run. We are seven in the family," said Sumanben, one of the evacuees. "This happens every year. We get sick, our clothes are ruined. And there's no work, no money."

Others complained of apathy and bureaucratic indifference.

"They don't let us build, nor do they do anything themselves," said an elderly woman in one of the classrooms.

Rima, who moved to the area six years ago, pointed to political apathy.

"This happens every year. I've lived here for six years. There are no proper facilities. They give us one pouch of milk and a packet of food around 2:30. If we ask for more, they shout at us. When inspection teams come, they just clean the surface."

Surat's Flood Preparedness: Claim vs. Reality

Despite assurances from officials and investments in stormwater drains, pumping stations, and rainwater harvesting, residents say Surat remains unprepared for heavy rainfall - a reality that plays out each monsoon.

From command centres tracking 4,500 live cameras to floodgates and health camps, the SMC insists it is doing more than what is required. They also add that multiple teams on the ground are in close coordination with those monitoring the situation remotely, stressing their goal of zero casualties.