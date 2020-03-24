Two More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Srinagar

A total of six cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to six, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Srinagar has gone up to three, while the total number of infected persons in the union territory rose to six.