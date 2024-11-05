Terrorist Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In J&K Encounter

A gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. (Representational)

An unidentified terrorist was killed while two security personnel were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora based on information about the presence of terrorists there.

He said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, while an Army jawan and a CRPF trooper were injured, the official said.

He added that the injured were taken to a hospital and the operation was underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)