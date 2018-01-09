Srinagar At Minus 6 Degrees For Third Straight Day, Dal Lake Partially Frozen

The banks of the Dal Lake are frozen and so are many water bodies in the state. The streets were almost deserted and intense cold has also brought a power crisis that is common in these months in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meteorological department officials have said that the cold wave will continue through week and night temperatures may dip further in Kashmir. While the night temperature in Qazigund, in south Kashmir, stayed at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, neighbouring Kokernag town saw the mercury rise marginally to minus 3.4 degrees.
Some pockets in the Valley though are seeing unusually warm temperatures. In Kupwara, day temperature settled at 11 degrees, almost 6 degrees above normal. Due to these abnormal temperatures there is high risk of avalanches in the higher reaches. Last week 11 people died in Kupwara after an avalanche swept away a vehicle at Sadhna pass.