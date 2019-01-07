Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti Make Peace After Bitter Twitter War

Omar Abdullah tweeted his tribute to Mehbooba Mufti's father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, leaders of the two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP), called a truce on Twitter on the third death anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, former chief minister and father of the PDP chief. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died in 2016, leaving a huge void in party leadership.

"In remembrance of Jenab Mufti Mohd Sayeed Sahib, two time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and founder of the PDP on his 3rrd death anniversary...may Allah grant him place in Jannat," tweeted Mr Abdullah. In a show of warmth and familiarity, Ms Mufti, thanked the NC vice president, calling him by his first name.

In remembrance of Jenab Mufti Mohd Sayeed Sahib, two time CM of J&K and founder of the PDP on his 3rd death anniversary today. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 7, 2019

The two leaders on Thursday had engaged in trading barbs on Twitter, accusing each other of taking political advantage of militancy in the state.

Ms Mufti had accused the state administration of "harassing" families of terrorists and said that Governor Satya Pal Malik should issue directions to security forces not to harass the families of terrorists while fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. "Our police are a disciplined force. The Governor should issue clear-cut directions that families of militants should not be harassed," she had said after visiting the family of a suspected terrorist who died in Shopian. Ms Mufti had earlier also visited the family of another suspected terrorist, who was killed in an encounter.

Mr Abdullah targeted the PDP chief for the visits, accusing her of "trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation."

"The architect of 'Operation All-out' and the overseer of the operations that killed hundreds of militants since 2015 is now going from one militant home to the next trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation...she used militants by sanctioning their deaths to appease the BJP and now she uses dead militants to try to appease the voter. Just how gullible does she think people are?" Mr Abdullah posted on Twitter.

The PDP hit back at Mr Abdullah by reminding him of the bloodshed at the hands of counter-insurgent group Ikhwan, when the NC government was in power from 1996 to 2002. "PDP believes in outreach with its own people whatever the circumstances be... the party would like to know if you are offended with Mehbooba Mufti's outreach or just it is typical NC politics to bleed innocents to death by way of Ikwanis," the party said.

Ms Mufti also took to Twitter and said, "Omar Abdullah, my visiting these helpless families shouldn't trouble you, rather we all should try to reach out to them as they cannot be left at the mercy of others."