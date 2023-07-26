Muharram Procession In Srinagar Allowed After 3 Decades

He said the administration has taken all the necessary steps for the procession. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow a Muharram procession from Gurubazaar to Dalgate in the city after a gap of more than three decades.

"There was a long-pending demand from our Shia brothers that the traditional procession on Muharram from Gurubazaar to Dalgate be allowed. It was not allowed for the past 32-33 years. Now the administration has decided to allow the procession. It is a historic step," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bhiduri said on Wednesday.

He said the peaceful culmination of tomorrow's programme will help the administration take similar decisions on other issues.

"If anyone tries to create disturbance under this garb, they will be dealt with strictly," Bhiduri said.

He said the people of Kashmir have created an atmosphere that has helped the administration to take this historic decision.

"I want to congratulate the Shia brethren and other people of Kashmir. They have created an atmosphere that made it easy for the administration to take this decision. The only difficulty we faced was that tomorrow is a working day. We have restricted the timing of the procession from 6.00 am to 8.00 am so that others are also not inconvenienced," Bhiduri said.

He said the administration has taken all the necessary steps for the procession.

"Ambulances will be on standby, water will be kept available and buses will be stationed at Dalgate for the mourners. We are hopeful that the procession will pass off peacefully," he said.

