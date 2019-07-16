Delhi Police Arrests Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist From Srinagar

JeM terrorist Basir Ahmad, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for his arrest, was found in Srinagar

The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM terrorist from Srinagar today.

The police was on the lookout for Basir Ahmad, who even had two lakh rupee reward for information aiding his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police - Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav confirmed that the terrorist arrested in Srinagar has been identified as Basir Ahamad.

Further investigation is being carried out. More details awaited.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.