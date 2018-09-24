Ahead Of Polls Army, Top Cops Review Security In Jammu And Kashmir

DGP Dilbagh Singh appreciated the efforts of police in maintaining law and order in the state.

Ahead of the local bodies and Panchayat elections, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and the valley's top army official Lt Gen A K Bhatt today, reviewed the security situation, at a meeting in Handwara of Kupwara district of the state.

"The DGP and GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Bhatt held a joint security review with the officers of Army, BSF, CRPF and police in the district police lines, Handwara," a police spokesman said.

Addressing the officers, the DGP emphasised that the existing cooperation and synergy between different forces is to be further strengthened to combat the terrorism and also to ensure smooth conduct of the local governance elections.

Mr Singh expressed happiness that the synergy exhibited by the security forces at the ground level is the best model of success for any force. "Irrespective of the colour of uniforms, all forces are doing their best in service of the nation," he said.

The DGP said improvement in the situation has been made possible by the sacrifices and good work of all the forces.

"The anti-infiltration operations on borders by the Army have proved very successful as a number of terrorists who were infiltrating into the State were killed," he said hailing the role of the CRPF in assisting the police in maintaining law and order.

While addressing a darbar of all police ranks of the district, the DGP also appreciated the efforts made by police in maintaining law and order in the state.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by police in the line of duty, he assured the Jawans that government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of the Jawans.

Mr Singh thanked the government for enhancement of ex-gratia relief for the personnel of J&K police and SPOs in the recent time.

The meeting was also attended by GOC Kilo Force Maj Gen D P Pandey, IGP CRPF Zulfikar Hassan, IGP Kashmir Zone S P Pani, SP Handwara Ashish Mishra and Commandants of Army and CRPF.