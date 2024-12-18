After Terror Attacks, Amit Shah To Review Security Grid In Jammu And Kashmir

The Home Minister is going to review the security roadmap.

Home Minister Amit Shah will review the latest security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir after a spate of terror attacks struck the Union Territory, in which several civilians also died. This will be Mr Shah's first meeting after the Assembly elections conducted in the region. A similar meeting was conducted in June this year.

Sources said the security forces operating on the ground have prepared detailed presentations to explain the new challenges ahead this coming year.

"The Home Minister is going to review the security roadmap ahead of next year, especially in light of undetected infiltrations being reported regularly by various agencies," a source told NDTV.

Sources said that the security grid after recent attacks was changed by forces on the ground and it will be reviewed by Mr Shah.

"The border guarding forces - Army and BSF - have conducted audits along the Line of Control and the International Border to plug loopholes but infiltrations continue," he explains.

As Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha heads the Unified Command (UHQ), he would represent various stakeholders operating in the valley.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of CAPFs, Chief Secretary, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, will attend the meeting.

Data available from the Home Ministry suggests that in October and November, the maximum number of infiltration bids took place along LoC and IB.

"Even though more cordon and search operations were conducted, the ratio of terrorists caught or killed did not go up and that is one of the main worries," he further explains.

In 2019 as many as 142 terrorists were killed but this year the number is around 45. This a cause of worry as it means that despite various efforts we are not able to eliminate them," a senior officer said, seeking anonymity.

"Civilian killings continue to remain a major concern and their safety is the prime concern of the government so in this review, this issue would also be discussed," states another official.

As per the data, as many as 50 civilians were killed in 2019 in the Union territory. While the figure came down to 14 by the first week of November this year, it is nearly three times more than what was recorded last year, when five civilians were killed by terrorists.

