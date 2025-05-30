Explained: How Officials Are Planning To Hold Amarnath Yatra, 1st After J&K Attack

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Amarnath pilgrimage in Kashmir begins on July 3, following a recent terror attack. Authorities are enhancing security under Operation Shiva, deploying 42,000 personnel.

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine in Kashmir is set to begin on July 3 - in a first after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in the region. The yatra has become a focal point for the central security agencies, with the authorities stepping up safety-related precautions under 'Operation Shiva' - an exercise term launched by the Indian Army to prevent any possible terror movements during the Amarnath Yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in Kashmir will start on July 3 and end on August 9, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said. The journey can be undertaken through two routes - the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The Amarnath temple is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of a 'linga' in a cave on the Amarnath mountain.

Security arrangements

The Centre has ordered the deployment of 580 companies, comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel, of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the annual yatra, officials said on Thursday. While 424 companies are being sent to the Union Territory (UT), the rest, including about 80 companies that moved to the Valley during Operation Sindoor, will be relocated to secure the yatra route, the pilgrims, and other areas, including Srinagar.

Officials have also directed the forces to move immediately and take position in Jammu and Kashmir by the second week of June, reported news agency PTI.

CRPF Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra when he was in Kashmir earlier this week. Border Security Forces (BSF) DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary also stressed the need for heightened safety and security during the Amarnath Yatra. He also chaired a meeting at the Jammu frontier headquarters to review and strengthen border domination measures in the region.

Amit Shah in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to review the security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. He chaired a high-level review meeting on preparations for the yatra in Jammu and said that the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration will leave no stone unturned to provide all necessary facilities to the pilgrims.

Mr Shah also instructed officials to maintain utmost vigilance and ensure the seamless completion of the pilgrimage.

"The Modi government is committed to making the pilgrimage of pilgrims safe, smooth, and convenient. All agencies should further enhance surveillance using drones and other innovative technologies. All security agencies should work on complete area domination and the zero error principle. There should be vigilance, real-time intelligence sharing, and seamless coordination among all security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the area," he said.