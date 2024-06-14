Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation In J&K After Terror Attacks

The Home Minister will also review the preparedness for Amarnath Yatra.

Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terror attacks. The meeting comes a day after the Prime Minister also reviewed the situation in the Union Territory.

The top security brass briefed the Home Minister about the counter-insurgency measures taken after back-to-back terror attacks in the Jammu region. A 360-degree review will be done on Sunday.

Mr Shah will chair the meeting in which National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will participate along with the Chiefs of the Army, Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The Home Minister will also review the preparedness of the Union Territory's administration for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Amarnath yatra is to begin from June 29 this year. The holy expedition includes a 52-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine, located in the south of the Himalayas. Devotees from all over the country will begin their pilgrimage from the Jammu base camp.

A unified command meeting was held earlier this week in Srinagar, after which a security audit of Jammu was done by the forces.

"Some gaps were identified in the present grid. Officers from the Jammu and Kashmir administration will brief the Home Minister and the NSA about what steps have been taken to strengthen the existing security grid," a senior officer told NDTV.

The Director General of Para forces along with other officers will also attend the high-level security review meeting, the officer added.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister and the NSA reviewed the ground situation and then later spoke to Mr Shah.

Terrorists struck at four places in the Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four days. On June 9, terrorists launched an attack on pilgrims in a bus in the Reasi district, leaving nine people dead.

On Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in the Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday. A CRPF soldier was killed in action.