Bengaluru's Bengali Community Celebrates Durga Puja At ICON Utsav 2026

Bengaluru's Bengali community celebrated Durga Puja at ICON Utsav 2026 with traditional rituals, folk dances, music and food. The event was held at Lodha ICON in Thanisandra and marked its fourth year. It brought people together to celebrate Bengali culture and learn about its traditions.

At ICON Utsav, Maa Durga was worshipped in the traditional sabeki style. One of the key features was the hathpakha, or traditional hand fan, which has been a part of Bengali households for generations.

"Giving it visual prominence transformed a familiar household symbol into an affectionate statement of Bangaliyana," the press release stated.

One of the main attractions was Chhau, a traditional dance form known for its powerful movements and dramatic storytelling. The Purulia style of Chhau is closely linked to Bengal. The dance often tells stories from mythology and folklore. Chhau is also recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage.

“With its commanding physicality, dramatic characterisation and narrative sweep, Chhau draws upon mythology, folklore and older martial movement traditions,” it stated.

Another Bengali folk dance, Raibenshe, was also performed at the event. Baul music added to the celebrations. Baul is a traditional form of Bengali folk music that often explores spiritual ideas and the meaning of life.

Priyam Mandal, president of ICON Utsav Durga Puja, said the aim of the event was to help people experience Bengali culture and not limited it to the usual Puja rituals.

"At ICON Utsav, we want people to experience Bengal not only through Puja rituals, but through the power of Chhau, the wisdom of Baul, the energy of Raibenshe and even the quiet familiarity of a hathpakha," Mandal said.

He also stressed the importance of introducing children to these traditions. He said that when children experience their culture themselves, they are more likely to understand it and pass it on to the next generation.

"When children encounter these traditions first-hand, culture stops being something they merely hear about and becomes something they carry forward," Mandal added.

People also enjoyed food and spent time together at the event. Anandomela brought residents together to eat, meet their neighbours and celebrate. The event also included Dhunuchi Naach, a traditional dance in which people dance while holding pots filled with burning incense during Durga Puja.

People from different communities joined the celebrations. They got a chance to watch folk performances, learn about Bengali customs and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

"For Bengalis growing up away from Bengal, and for friends discovering the culture for the first time, this matters. The future of a tradition depends not only on remembering it, but on finding new people to participate in it, understand it and take ownership of it," the press release added.

"Bangaliyana is not defined by where one lives. It is defined by what one preserves, what one passes on — and what one opens up to the world," it said.