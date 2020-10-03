World Animal Welfare Day: Hyderabad Teen Adopts Lioness In Memory Of Grandfather

The lioness has been adopted for a year (Representational)

Ahead of World Animal Welfare Day, animal lover and Class 12 student Akshita Rao Gamji adopted an African lioness named "Adishana" for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year on October 4 to raise awareness about the protection of animals around the world.

Akshita Rao Gamji adopted the lioness in memory of her late grandfather, G Manoher Rao and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh towards the adoption of lioness to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

She was accompanied by her parents Gandhi Gamji and Manju Gamji.

As per official statement, A Shankaran, former Curator and A Nagamani, Deputy Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park were also present on the occasion.

The Nehru Zoological Park is home to seven Asiatic lions.