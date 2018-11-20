Cat 'Feeding' On Body At Government Hospital Sparks Outrage

The dean said there could have been some delay in shifting the body to mortuary. (Representational)

A video of a cat purportedly nibbling at the body of a woman at the government hospital in Coimbatore has gone viral triggering outrage, even as the management on Tuesday said the cat was only trying to lick the leg of the dead woman.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on November 16 after she was found lying at the bus stand at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the doctors said she was mentally disturbed and had poor health parameters before she died on Monday night.

An attender at the hospital noticed the woman's body semi-nude and lying on the floor with the cat trying to bite the lower part of a leg, they said.

On information, the hospital staff shifted the body to the mortuary, the police said.

When contacted by reporters, the hospital dean B Asokan said the cat was only trying to lick the body and not nibbling at it.

Asked why the body was not attended to, the dean said there could be some delay in shifting it to the mortuary.

Incidents of stray dogs and cats roaming in the hospital premises have been raised with the health department and a private agency appointed by the Corporation has been put in-charge of maintenance and cleaning, Mr Asokan said.