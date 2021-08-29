Tension In 2 Puducherry Villages As Fishermen Clash Over Banned Fishing Net

Fishermen of Nallavadu and Veerampattnam clashed over the use of the banned fishing net .

A large number of police personnel are deployed in two coastal villages of Puducherry after clashes between fishermen led to police opening fire in the air twice to bring the situation under control on Saturday.

The residents of Nallavadu and Veerampattnam clashed with each other over the use of a banned fishing net which could adversely affect the fish and marine population they depend on for their livelihood.

Videos of villagers carrying sticks and police opening fire have been widely shared on social media.

Police said that shots were fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms Pratiksha Godara, SSP, Law and Order, said: "The situation is under control now. No arrests have been made yet. We will certainly take legal action. Fire was only opened in the air to restore order".

Fishermen from Veerampattnam recently met Chief Minister N Rangasamy and registered their protest against the use of the banned fishing net by their counterparts in Nallavadu, who they alleged had the support of BJP MLA and Speaker R Selvam.

Mr Rangasamy's NR Congress is jointly running the government with the BJP in Puducherry.