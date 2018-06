A case had been registered in connection with the death. (Representational)

A 47-year old murder convict, serving a life-term in the central jail, allegedly died of suspected heart attack early today, police said.Chinnakalai of Namakkal district complained of chest pain around midnight and died while being rushed to a hospital by the prison officials, they said.A case had been registered in connection with the death and investigations were on, police said.He was sentenced to life in 2007 for a murder in the previous year.