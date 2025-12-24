Tamil Nadu Cop Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Law Student On Moving Train

A law student has accused a Tamil Nadu policeman of sexual abuse aboard a Chennai-Coimbatore train. The young woman - whose identity has been withheld in accordance with the law - said the cop, a Head Constable who was also a passenger, touched her inappropriately.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of women in public spaces in the state, particularly ahead of a critical Assembly election early next year.

Police said the student was alert enough to film the alleged inappropriate behaviour on her mobile phone and, crucially, send the video to the Railway Police Force while the train was still enroute to Coimbatore. Based on the video and her complaint, the RPF initiated a preliminary inquiry and detained the accused when the train reached Katpadi Junction and filed a case.

Statements from the young woman and witnesses are being recorded.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior Coimbatore Police official said, "The case is presently with the Katpadi Railway Police. They are conducting an inquiry and will proceed with legal action as per the law. As soon as information regarding the allegation was received, departmental action was initiated against the Head Constable (who is) attached to the RS Puram Police Station."

Coimbatore City Police has now suspended the Head Constable pending completion of the inquiry, and officials said 'strict disciplinary action' would be taken if the allegations are proven.

The law-and-order situation in the southern state is widely expected to be a key campaign issue for the 2026 Assembly election, which will see the ruling DMK-Congress go up against the AIADMK-BJP partnership. The dark horse is actor-politician Vijay's TVK.

On Tuesday the AIADMK and BJP formally commenced seat-sharing talks; the latter's Tamil Nadu election-in-charge, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Chennai to take stock of the party's readiness and open formal dialogue with potential allies.

According to informed sources, the BJP is likely to seek between 30 and 40 seats in the initial phase of talks and, including constituencies for smaller allies, that could rise to 50 seats.

The DMK and Congress have also started their seat-share talks.