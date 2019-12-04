'Everyone Is Concerned': South Superstar On Telangana Vet's Rape

A 26-year-old woman was raped and murdered near Hyderabad. (AFP)

South superstar Mammootty on Tuesday expressed concern over rising number of rape cases in the country.

The rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has sparked outrage across the nation.

Many celebrities from the Indian film industry including Salman Khan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar have called for stringent punishment against the perpetrators.

"Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience, what and why are we doing this. Everybody is concerned what's happening to us, me too," Mammootty told reporters at the trailer launch of his film "Mamangam".