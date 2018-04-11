Soon, Direct SpiceJet Flights From Hubli To Chennai, Hyderabad Under UDAN Direct flight services from Hubli to Chennai and Hyderabad will start from May 14, the airline said in a statement today.

Share EMAIL PRINT SpiceJet was awarded Hubli under the second round of regional connectivity programme New Delhi: Bringing Hubli in Karnataka under the civil aviation network, SpiceJet today announced the launch of direct flights from the city to Chennai and Hyderabad under the centre's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.



Direct flight services from Hubli to Chennai and Hyderabad will start from May 14,



The airline said it will also connect Hubli with key metro cities, Bengaluru and Mumbai.



SpiceJet was awarded Hubli under the second round of regional connectivity programme. With the addition of Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, the airline will operate six daily UDAN flights.



The airline launched services on the Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Jaipur-Jaisalmer and Hyderabad-Puducherry routes under the regional connectivity scheme last year.







Bringing Hubli in Karnataka under the civil aviation network, SpiceJet today announced the launch of direct flights from the city to Chennai and Hyderabad under the centre's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.Direct flight services from Hubli to Chennai and Hyderabad will start from May 14, the airline said in a statement today.The airline said it will also connect Hubli with key metro cities, Bengaluru and Mumbai.SpiceJet was awarded Hubli under the second round of regional connectivity programme. With the addition of Hubli-Chennai and Hubli-Hyderabad UDAN routes, the airline will operate six daily UDAN flights. The airline launched services on the Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla, Jaipur-Jaisalmer and Hyderabad-Puducherry routes under the regional connectivity scheme last year.