School Principal Arrested For 'Trying To Kiss' Student

As per the complaint, K Mahapatra, the principal, was drunk when he called the girl to his cabin and tried to kiss her.

November 25, 2017
Hyderabad police have arrested the principal of the school. (File photo)

Hyderabad:  Hyderabad police on Friday arrested the principal of a school for allegedly molesting a Class IX student. The alleged incident took place last month.

As per the complaint, K Mahapatra, the principal, was drunk when he called the girl to his cabin and tried to kiss her.

He let her go after she started protesting, but not before making her promise that she wouldn't tell anyone about the incident, police said.

Though the incident happened last month, the girl's mother filed the complaint today, police said.

 

