Revanth Reddy Welcomes C Naidu's Proposal For Meet Over Bifurcation Issues

After a gap of over four years, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to meet on July 6 to resolve pending bifurcation issues.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday welcomed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu's proposal for a face-to-face meeting to resolve pending issues of state bifurcation and invited him for a 'tete-e-tete' on July 6.

In a letter addressed to Mr Naidu, Revanth Reddy said he is in complete agreement with the former's reflections for a meeting between the two as Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states.

"It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people," the Telangana Chief Minister said.

He said he is delighted to invite Mr Naidu, on behalf of all people of Telangana and his government, for a meeting during the afternoon hours of July 6 at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy congratulated Mr Naidu on his extraordinary victory in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Naidu has joined a very rare league of political leaders in Independent India who have taken oath as Chief Minister for a fourth time, he said in the letter. Revanth Reddy wished Mr Naidu for a successful term.

Mr Naidu wrote a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister on Monday, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

"It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states," said Mr Naidu in the letter.

It is incumbent upon the Chief Ministers of the Telugu speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mr Naidu said, proposing the face-to-face meeting.

Revanth Reddy was a TDP leader before he joined the Congress and had even served as the working president of TDP's Telangana unit.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Ten years after separation, several issues such as bifurcation of assets, power bills dues, are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hyderabad ceased to be the common capital for both the states from June 2 this year as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The metropolis is now the capital city of Telangana only.

During the last 10 years, there have been instances of Chief Ministers of the two states meeting to resolve the bilateral issues.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had met the then Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2020.

Prior to that, Mr Naidu and KCR too had a meeting during the TDP chief's previous tenure as Andhra Chief Minister between 2014 and 2019. KCR had also attended the foundation laying ceremony of Andhra's capital Amaravati then.

