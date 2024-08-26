'Old Friends...': Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Minister Make Up After Spat

Superstar actor Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan patched up Monday - declaring each other "old friends" - after a spat over the former's praise for Chief Minister MK Stalin and his handling "senior students who refuse to leave class".

Rajinikanth's comment was widely seen as a dig at veteran politicians within the ruling DMK, particularly those who appear reluctant to hand over to younger colleagues.

A more specific context may lie in rumours the Chief Minister's son - Udhayanidhi Stalin - could soon be his father's deputy, which will be the first step in a succession plan. The actor's comments seemed to be a warning of a potential revolt when that happens.

This morning Rajinikanth told reporters, "Durai Murugan is my long-time friend. Whatever he says is not an issue... our friendship will always continue."

The DMK leader was quick to respond; "I am also saying the same thing... no one should (see) our jokes as enmity. We will always be friends... like how we used to be."

The spat broke Sunday after the actor's comments at the launch of a book - about DMK legend and ex-Chief Minister MK Karunanidhi, Mr Stalin's father - in Chennai.

Rajinikanth declared himself "astonished" by Mr Stalin's handling of senior leaders.

"What is astonishing is how able Chief Minister MK Stalin handles senior students... for teachers, handling new students is easy. But old students are a challenge..."

"Here, they are not just old students, or failed students, but rank holders who refuse to leave class. Karunanidhi nurtured them from their younger years... and it is not easy to manage them. Durai Murugan was one such tough man (for) Karunanidhi..."

Both the Chief Minister and his son, Udhayanidhi, who came in for praise too after making the time-honoured switch (in Tamil Nadu) from cinema to politics, were present.

Durai Murugan, 86, who holds multiple portfolios, including Minerals and Mines, and Water Resources, hit back at Rajinikanth over "senior actors (who) continue to act (even) after losing teeth..." and so deny younger colleagues the big roles.

Rajinikanth was, at one point, widely expected to make a big-ticket entry into active politics, and was actively courted by several parties, including the BJP. In 2021, however, he backed out over health concerns and dissolved his fledgling Rajini Makkal Mandram.

READ | Rajinikanth Shuts Doors To Politics, Dissolves His Outfit

Nevertheless, he remains a hugely influential figure in Tamil society and politics, the latter of which is dominated by Dravidian parties, specifically the DMK and AIADMK.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin had a comment of his own to make.

Stalin Jr, who is the state's Youth and Sports Development Minister, seemed to back Rajinikanth's comment as he said "youth are ready and willing to join... we only have to give them space".

With input from agencies

