'Practice Before You Preach,' Puducherry Chief Minister Tells Kiran Bedi

Bike rally by chief minister for Congress candidate in Puducherry's Kamarajar Nagar Constituency.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy have accused each other of violating traffic rules by not wearing helmets while riding on two-wheelers.

Ms Bedi, posting a photo on Twitter, charged Mr Narayanasamy and other functionaries of the ruling Congress with violating the Motor Vehicles Act by not wearing helmets during a motorbike rally on Saturday, the last day of campaign for the Kamaraj Nagar assembly byelection.

The former IPS officer said she requested the Puducherry Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava to take legal action against the "defaulters" and a directive of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court in this regard.

Later, the Chief Minister, sharing the tweet by Ms Bedi, posted a photograph on Twitter of her riding pillion on a scooter "without wearing helmet" on the night of August 19, 2017.

The Chief Minister asked Ms Bedi to "practice before you preach..."

Convenor of the Students Federation of the Union territory of Puducherry S Swaminathan said he has given a petition to the DGP with the newspaper clippings of reports which appeared in 2017 containing the photo of Ms Bedi riding pillion on the scooter without wearing a helmet.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.